26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 12:37 GMT

Burnley Sources Deal Blow To Hopes of Matej Vydra Rangers Switch

 




Rangers have suffered a blow to their hopes of landing Burnley striker Matej Vydra before the transfer window slams shut tonight. 

The Gers are aiming to wrap up a six-month loan deal for Vydra as they look to add to Steven Gerrard's attacking options.


 



However, Burnley will only let Vydra leave if they can bring in a replacement as Sean Dyche does not want to weaken his attacking options.

In a blow to Rangers' hopes, Burnley sources have told Sky Sports News (12:20) that they are unlikely to be able to bring in a replacement for Vydra.
 


If the Clarets cannot land a new striker then Rangers' hopes of signing Vydra would appear to be at an end.



The 27-year-old has struggled for game time at Turf Moor this season, however he still remains in Dyche's thoughts as an option if needed.

Rangers may be forced to switch to other targets as it is unclear how long they can wait to see if Burnley can sign a replacement for Vydra.
 


The striker is under contract at Burnley until the summer of 2021.
 