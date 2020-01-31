Burnley’s Stance On Matej Vydra Exit Amid Rangers Swoop Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley want to sign a replacement for Matej Vydra before sanctioning a loan move to Rangers.



The Scottish giants are working to snap up Vydra from the Clarets on a six-month loan deal, as Steven Gerrard bids to strengthen his attacking options.













Rangers are claimed to be hopeful of signing the 27-year-old Czech Republic star, but according to the Burnley Express, Burnley want to sign a replacement first.



Clarets boss Sean Dyche has no intention of reducing his attacking options heading into the business end of the Premier League season.





As such Rangers are likely to be hoping Burnley can bring in another striker in enough time for Vydra to complete a move to Ibrox.







The clock is ticking on the transfer window though, meaning it will be a race against time for all the pieces to fall into place.



Vydra has struggled for game time at Burnley this season and his last Premier League involvement came off the bench for 17 minutes at Chelsea earlier this month.





He has scored twice in 26 appearances for Burnley since joining the club.

