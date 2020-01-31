Can’t Wait To Get To Work – Manchester United New Boy Welcomes Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United new boy Nathan Bishop has insisted that he well aware of the club's tradition of developing goalkeepers and is determined to work with the coaches to improve every day.



The 20-year-old made the move on deadline day, joining from League One side Southend United on a two-and-a-half year deal.













The 20-year-old is a product of Southend's youth academy and managed 39 first-team appearances for the Shrimpers after his debut in 2017.



In his first interview with the Premier League club's official site, the youngster stated that the move is a dream come true moment for him.





Bishop also took time to thank everyone at Southend United for everything they have done for him throughout his time at the club.







"The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true“, Bishop said.



“This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches here to improve every single day.





“I want to take the chance to thank everyone at Southend United for everything they have done for me throughout my time there; without their support, this move would not have been possible.”



Bishop featured in 16 games for Southend United this season before ending his stint at the League One side.



The youngster leaves Southend with the club being placed deep in the relegation zone with just 13 points from 27 games.

