26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 15:16 GMT

Celtic Move For Premier League Star Rebuffed

 




Celtic have had a request to sign Everton youngster Anthony Gordon on loan for the rest of the season turned by the Toffees, according to The Athletic.

Hoops manager Neil Lennon is understood to be a long-time admirer of the highly-rated attacking midfielder, who has risen through the ranks at Premier League club Everton.  


 



The Scottish champions sent scouts to a number of Everton Under-23s game last year to watch the 18-year-old in action and monitor him.

Celtic have now stepped up their interest in Gordon and made a request to the Merseyside-based club in an attempt to take the teenager on loan until the end of the season.
 


However, Everton have turned down the approach from the Scottish Premiership side.



Celtic are not the only side to hold an interest in Gordon, with German Bundesliga clubs also said to have set their eyes on the Liverpool-born star.

The attacking midfielder made his Premier League debut for Everton against West Ham earlier this month and has been named on the bench on five other occasions.
 


It is understood that Everton have plans to give further first-team playing time to the youngster.
 