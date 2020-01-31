XRegister
31/01/2020 - 12:14 GMT

Celtic Move For Victor Wanyama Off

 




Celtic will not be signing Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur today, according to The Athletic

The Bhoys have been holding talks with Tottenham in an attempt to reach an agreement to take the Kenyan midfielder back to Glasgow.


 



Wanyama's wages have proven to be a stumbling block, with his £65,000 a week pay packet a concern for interested clubs.

It appears that no solution between Celtic and Tottenham has been found and the midfielder will not be heading back to Celtic Park.
 


Wanyama has also had interest from clubs in Serie A, but the clock is ticking down on the transfer window.



Tottenham have been hoping to offload Wanyama, who is out of favour at the club and still has 18 months left to run on his contract.

It had been suggested that Tottenham could loan him out for the remainder of his contract at the club.
 


It remains to be seen if Celtic try to resurrect the deal before the window shuts.
 