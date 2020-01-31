XRegister
X
26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 22:03 GMT

Celtic Receive Approach For 23-Year-Old

 




Celtic have been approached by St Mirren about a loan deal for striker Vakoun Bayo.

With the transfer window clock ticking down and due to shut at midnight in Scotland, St Mirren have contacted Celtic in an attempt to strengthen their attack.


 



They want to sign 23-year-old Bayo, offering him game time, on a loan deal running until the end of the season, according to STV.

However, Celtic are rated as unlikely to accept the request and are poised to keep Bayo at Celtic Park.
 


Neil Lennon may be reluctant to reduce his attacking options, especially with Celtic having so far failed to land any of their deadline day target.



Ivorian striker Bayo has struggled for playing time at Celtic this season, clocking just 190 minutes of action, without a goal, for the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership.

In total Bayo has had just 13 outings for Celtic this term, hitting the back of the net once, in the Scottish League Cup.
 


His contract at Celtic Park runs through until the summer of 2022.
 