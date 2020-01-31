Celtic Swoop For Blackburn Target Christian Atsu But Face Potential Stumbling Block

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have gone in for Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu, a target for Blackburn Rovers, but the player's wages could prove to be an issue.



Atsu is available to move on loan from St James' Park before the transfer window closes, but only if the interested club agree to cover his entire wage packet.













Blackburn Rovers have already failed with an attempt to sign him, while Nottingham Forest have been linked with the wide-man.



Now Scottish champions Celtic are in the mix though, according to STV, Atsu's wages could again be an issue.





Celtic want to take Atsu to Scotland on a loan deal, but will need to present terms which are acceptable to Newcastle.







The Bhoys will be looking to see if there is any wiggle room as they seek to find an agreement before the transfer window closes.



Atsu has made 18 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, but the arrival of Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter is expected to push him down the pecking order.





Celtic may also continue to be wary of interest from the Championship in Atsu, but the deadline in Scotland is an hour later than in England.

