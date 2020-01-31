Celtic Working Hard On One Further Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have not given up on making one further signing before the transfer window closes in Scotland at midnight.



The Bhoys want to satisfy the demands of manager Neil Lennon, who is keen to further strengthen his squad beyond the business the club have already done this month.













The Scottish champions made a move to sign Christian Atsu on loan from Newcastle United earlier on deadline day, but the winger opted to stay at St James' Park to fight for his place.



Celtic have not called off their efforts to do business and, according to STV, are still working on bringing one more body through the door.





The club are working hard behind the scenes to get one signing through the door before the window slams shut.







Celtic are battling against the clock though, with time running out for the club to push a deal over the line.



The Bhoys have until midnight to do deals, with the window closing in Scotland a full hour after it slams shut in England.





It remains to be seen which players Celtic are looking at as they hunt a deadline-beating signing.

