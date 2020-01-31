XRegister
26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 10:47 GMT

Chelsea Could Cut Short Ethan Ampadu Loan

 




Chelsea could cut short Ethan Ampadu's loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and send him out on a fresh loan spell before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic

The Blues loaned Ampadu to RB Leipzig last summer on a season-long deal and were hopeful he would enjoy regular playing time in Germany.


 



The Wales international has struggled for playing time though and while there is no break option contained in the loan agreement the German side could let him go if they can sign a replacement.

A host of clubs are keen on signing Ampadu if the loan does end, including Championship side Bristol City.
 


Ampadu will be keen to play regular football over the remaining months of the season and could be unlikely to do so if he stays at RB Leipzig.



The German club though, who are pushing to win the Bundesliga title, do not want to reduce their squad depth.

If RB Leipzig manage to find a replacement and cut short his loan, it could be a race against time for the defender to move elsewhere.
 


He has clocked just 157 minutes of football for RB Leipzig this season.,
 