26 October 2019

06 August 2019

31/01/2020 - 10:20 GMT

Claim Made On Identity of Midfielder Who Snubbed Newcastle United Move

 




Newcastle United are claimed to have come close to signing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who opted against joining the Magpies, according to Sky Sports News

Boss Steve Bruce confirmed at a press conference on Friday morning that Newcastle had had a bid accepted for a midfielder, who was their number one target for the transfer window this month.


 



Lille accepted the offer, of around the £35m mark, but Soumare decided against joining Newcastle in a blow to Bruce's recruitment plans.

The 20-year-old midfielder is a highly rated talent and has been linked with a host of clubs.
 


Landing Soumare, a France Under-21 international, would have been viewed as a coup for the Magpies, but he is remaining in France.



The midfielder came through the youth academy at Paris Saint-Germain, but joined Lille in 2017 and quickly worked his way into the first team mix.

Soumare has made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille this season, while he also appeared in all six of their Champions League group stage games.
 


It remains to be seen if Newcastle will try their luck with another approach for the Frenchman in the summer.
 