XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 08:15 GMT

Crystal Palace Target Jarrod Bowen Prefers West Ham Move

 




Jarrod Bowen prefers a move to West Ham United over Crystal Palace, after the Hammers agreed a fee for his services. 

The winger has been in fine form for the Tigers in the Championship, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions, and it was claimed on Thursday that Palace had agreed a fee for his services.


 



However, West Ham have entered the fray and, according to The Athletic, a fee has been agreed with Hull worth £22m; the fee structure is £14m plus £8m in add-ons.

West Ham are now set to put Bowen through a medical at lunchtime and the winger prefers a move to the Hammers over Crystal Palace.
 


Other clubs have been linked with Bowen, including Newcastle United and Leeds United.



The winger though wants to answer the call from David Moyes at the London Stadium and fight with West Ham against relegation from the Premier League.

Bowen will be looking to make an instant impact in the top flight.
 


The winger's contract at Hull runs out in the summer, though the Tigers can extend it by a further 12 months.
 