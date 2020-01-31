Crystal Palace Target Jarrod Bowen Prefers West Ham Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Jarrod Bowen prefers a move to West Ham United over Crystal Palace, after the Hammers agreed a fee for his services.



The winger has been in fine form for the Tigers in the Championship, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions, and it was claimed on Thursday that Palace had agreed a fee for his services.













However, West Ham have entered the fray and, according to The Athletic, a fee has been agreed with Hull worth £22m; the fee structure is £14m plus £8m in add-ons.



West Ham are now set to put Bowen through a medical at lunchtime and the winger prefers a move to the Hammers over Crystal Palace.





Other clubs have been linked with Bowen, including Newcastle United and Leeds United.







The winger though wants to answer the call from David Moyes at the London Stadium and fight with West Ham against relegation from the Premier League.



Bowen will be looking to make an instant impact in the top flight.





The winger's contract at Hull runs out in the summer, though the Tigers can extend it by a further 12 months.

