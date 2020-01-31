Crystal Palace With Edge Over Celtic In Premier League Star Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and Celtic both looking at signing Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, but the Eagles appear to have the edge in the chase.



Ibe has just six months left on his contract at Dean Court and has no future going forward with the Cherries.













Eddie Howe's side are willing to let Ibe leave this month for a small fee, with Crystal Palace and Celtic both considering moves to snap him up.



Crystal Palace appear to have the edge as, according to The Athletic, the Londoner would be keen to join the Eagles.





Celtic would also only be offering Ibe a contract running until the summer if they sign him.







No deal has yet been agreed for Ibe to leave Bournemouth and with the clock ticking down on the transfer window it remains uncertain if one will be.



The 24-year-old has made just two appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth this season, with both his outings coming in August.





Ibe has made a total of 119 appearances in the Premier League and clocked up 58 appearances for Liverpool.

