Distance Between Championship Side and Newcastle On Loan Terms For Star

Blackburn Rovers are working on a deal to bring in Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu on loan, but are still some distance off agreeing terms, according to the Sun.



The Ghana international has struggled for game time at St. James Park this season, with only eight of his 22 appearances across all competitions being starts.













With Newcastle signing Valentino Lazaro on loan until the end of the season, the chances of Atsu receiving playing time have diminished further.



It has been suggested that the Magpies are willing to let the former Chelsea star leave on loan in search of playing time elsewhere.





Championship club Blackburn are now looking to sign the 28-year-old on a temporary basis.







However, while Tony Mowbray's side are interested in taking Atsu to Ewood Park before the transfer window slams shut this evening, Blacklburn and Newcastle are still not in agreement on terms.



The second division club will have to speed up their negotiations with the Magpies if they are to land Atsu before the window closes later today.





Atsu has also been linked with a loan move to Blackburn's league rivals Nottingham Forest.

