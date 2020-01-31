Fulham Make Move For Watford Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham have made a loan enquiry for Watford midfielder Domingos Quina, joining league rivals West Bromwich Albion in the chase for the Portuguese, according to The Athletic.



With just hours to go before the winter transfer window slams shut, clubs are pushing hard to get last-minute deals for their targets across the line.













Interested in taking Quina on loan from Premier League side Watford, Championship club West Brom made their first step this week.



The Baggies, who are pushing for Premier League promotion, made a loan enquiry for the Portuguese midfielder on Thursday.





Now West Brom's league rivals Fulham have joined the race to sign the 20-year-old on a temporary basis.







It is understood that Fulham have become the second Championship side to make a loan enquiry for the Watford star.



The former Chelsea youth player now has two possible destinations this month, with both West Brom and Fulham making approaches.





With the clock ticking down and the transfer window nearing its end, it remains to be seen which club will the youngster end up at.

