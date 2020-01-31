XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 14:17 GMT

Fulham Make Move For Watford Starlet

 




Fulham have made a loan enquiry for Watford midfielder Domingos Quina, joining league rivals West Bromwich Albion in the chase for the Portuguese, according to The Athletic.

With just hours to go before the winter transfer window slams shut, clubs are pushing hard to get last-minute deals for their targets across the line.  


 



Interested in taking Quina on loan from Premier League side Watford, Championship club West Brom made their first step this week.

The Baggies, who are pushing for Premier League promotion, made a loan enquiry for the Portuguese midfielder on Thursday.
 


Now West Brom's league rivals Fulham have joined the race to sign the 20-year-old on a temporary basis.



It is understood that Fulham have become the second Championship side to make a loan enquiry for the Watford star.

The former Chelsea youth player now has two possible destinations this month, with both West Brom and Fulham making approaches.
 


With the clock ticking down and the transfer window nearing its end, it remains to be seen which club will the youngster end up at.
 