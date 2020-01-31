He’s Exciting – Inter Miami Delight At Signing Lewis Morgan From Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough believes that Lewis Morgan will be an exciting addition to the squad and will contribute to his side's attacking line-up over the course of the season, after he joined from Celtic.



The David Beckham co-owned team are scheduled to kick off their inaugural campaign in Major League Soccer this year and are looking to add players to their ranks before the campaign begins.













They have swooped to snap up Morgan from Scottish champions Celtic, landing the winger for an undisclosed fee, two years after he joined the Bhoys.



The 23-year-old had found his chances limited at Celtic Park, managing to feature just five times in the Scottish Premiership this season.





McDonough has expressed Inter Miami's delight at the deal and feels that Morgan is an exciting player and the MLS side are happy to have secured his services.







“Lewis is an exciting player that will contribute to our attack”, McDonough told his club's official site.



“He is a pacey and dynamic player who operates well in space.





"He has shown his quality in Scotland and in England and we’re happy to acquire him."



Morgan spent the second half of last season on loan in England at Sunderland and was hopeful of kicking on at Celtic this season. He now embarks on a new adventure though, in the United States.

