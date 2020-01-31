Hull Have Bid Accepted For James Scott As West Ham Continue Jarrod Bowen Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City have had an offer accepted by Motherwell for James Scott as they plan for life without West Ham United target Jarrod Bowen.



The Tigers have accepted an offer from West Ham for Bowen and the forward is now discussing personal terms with the Premier League side.













It has been claimed that Bowen's move to West Ham has stalled over personal terms, but in a sign Hull are still planning for his exit they have agreed a fee with Motherwell for Scott; Bowen's talks are expected to continue into the night.



The Tigers offered £750,000 for Scott on Thursday night, which was rejected, and have now come back to the table with a £1.5m bid which has been accepted, according to Radio Clyde.





Scott is already holding talks with Hull to agree a contract and make the move to the Championship side.







Motherwell have swung into action to look for a replacement for the 19-year-old.



Scott is a product of Motherwell's youth set-up and has been capped by Scotland at Under-21 level.





It remains to be seen if Hull view Scott as a replacement for Bowen or have other signings in mind before the window closes, in addition to Marcus Maddison.

