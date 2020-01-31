XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 15:12 GMT

Hull Have Bid Accepted For James Scott As West Ham Continue Jarrod Bowen Talks

 




Hull City have had an offer accepted by Motherwell for James Scott as they plan for life without West Ham United target Jarrod Bowen. 

The Tigers have accepted an offer from West Ham for Bowen and the forward is now discussing personal terms with the Premier League side.


 



It has been claimed that Bowen's move to West Ham has stalled over personal terms, but in a sign Hull are still planning for his exit they have agreed a fee with Motherwell for Scott; Bowen's talks are expected to continue into the night.

The Tigers offered £750,000 for Scott on Thursday night, which was rejected, and have now come back to the table with a £1.5m bid which has been accepted, according to Radio Clyde.
 


Scott is already holding talks with Hull to agree a contract and make the move to the Championship side.



Motherwell have swung into action to look for a replacement for the 19-year-old.

Scott is a product of Motherwell's youth set-up and has been capped by Scotland at Under-21 level.
 


It remains to be seen if Hull view Scott as a replacement for Bowen or have other signings in mind before the window closes, in addition to Marcus Maddison.
 