26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 00:04 GMT

I Had Options In England – Celtic Star Explains Loan Choice

 




Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi has revealed that he had options to move to England this month, but feels joining Dunfermline Athletic was the right switch for him.

Dunfermline confirmed the signing of Afolabi from top-flight giants Celtic on loan until the end of the season on Monday.  


 



The 20-year-old signed for the Hoops from Southampton in the summer, but has mostly remained with their development side and will now be looking to impress on loan with the Pars.

Having sealed his loan move to the Scottish Championship club, Afolabi has revealed that he had options to return to England, but picked for Dunfermline as he felt they were the right team for him.
 


I could have went back down south but I had to choose what was right for me in this moment in time", Afolabi told the club's official site.



"It feels like this club was the right place to go, it is a good place to be.”

Afolabi, who is looking to get first-team experience under his belt, is hopeful of hitting the ground running at East End Park.
 


It makes it easier to stay in contact with Celtic and see what other aspects of my game that I can improve on while out on loan", Afolabi said.

"It is a good place to start to try and get professional experience. I am happy to be here.

It will be great to get straight into it and hit the ground running here.

"That would be the perfect way to start for me but obviously I have just got to play my way in."

Dunfermline lock horns with Queen of the South in the league this weekend and Afolabi will be looking to make his Pars debut.
 