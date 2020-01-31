Interested English Clubs Unable To Agree Loan Fee With Rangers, Player Preferred Move Down South

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers were unable to agree a loan fee with the English clubs interested in Greg Docherty, who is now set to join Hibernian.



Docherty held talks with Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson, while other English sides were keen on snapping him up this month, but according to The Athletic, no club south of the border could agree a loan fee with Rangers.













The midfielder's preference was to move to England, but he is now set to stay in Scotland with Hibernian.



Docherty is in the process of putting the finishing touches to his move to Easter Road, which will see him play under Jack Ross during his loan stint.





Meanwhile, Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi will head the other way, linking up with Rangers.







The arrival of the Swiss will add to Steven Gerrard's options in attack, with Rangers having made signing a striker today a priority after an injury to Jermain Defoe.



Defoe has been ruled out of action for up to five weeks.





It is unclear what the exact terms of Kamberi's move to Rangers will be, but the Swiss will be keen to make an impact as soon as possible.

