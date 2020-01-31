XRegister
26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 23:41 GMT

It’s Big Coup – Steve Bruce Pleased With Newcastle United New Boy

 




Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed his view that signing Danny Rose on loan is a huge coup for the Magpies, as he gets down to work with the left-back. 

The St James' Park club have snapped up Rose on a loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.  


 



Rose had found his chances limited at the London-based club, featuring in 12 of his side's 24 league games and playing for a total of 894 minutes in the Premier League this term.

He had been linked with a move away, with Bruce's side moving in to make him their third and final signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.
 


Giving his reaction to the signing, the manager told his club's official site: “It’s been clear that we’ve needed some help in the left back position.



"So we’re absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny’s calibre through the door.

“He has proven quality, as he’s shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It’s a big coup for us to get him here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
 


Rose is vastly experienced and has made 183 appearances in the Premier League, a total he will now add to with Newcastle.

The defender could make his debut against Norwich City on Saturday.  
 