James Wilson Explains Swapping Aberdeen For Salford City

James Wilson has explained the thought process behind swapping Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen for English League Two outfit Salford City.



The Manchester United academy graduate has made the move to the fourth division of English football, signing an 18-month contract with the Ammies.













The 24-year-old left Manchester United permanently at the beginning of this season in order to join the Scottish outfit on a two-year contract.



However, he failed to make an impact at Aberdeen, failing to score even a single goal in the 16 appearances he managed for the club.





And now Wilson has returned to revive his career at the League Two club under manager Graham Alexander, where he is looking to score goals and do well for the team.







“I wasn’t going to get the game time at Aberdeen that I wanted or needed", Wilson told his new club's official site.



“It is a good move for me to come here to try and play some football.





“I want to get back to scoring goals which I have not done for the last few years as prolifically as I would want.



“This is a good opportunity to play, score goals and hopefully do well for the team.”



Wilson is a product of Manchester United's youth academy, but failed to make the impact many thought he would in the Red Devils senior team.

