Jarrod Bowen Asking For Specific Clause In West Ham Contract

Jarrod Bowen wants a release clause in his contract at West Ham United, in the event the Hammers are relegated, according to the Guardian.



The forward is in talks with West Ham after completing his medical with the London Stadium outfit, ahead of a slated £22m move from Hull City.













The move has not been smooth sailing for the Hammers, who want Bowen to come in and help the club's battle against the drop in the Premier League.



And in another twist, it has been claimed Bowen wants insurance in the event the worst does happen.





The Hull star wants a clause in his contract allowing him to leave West Ham for a set price if the club suffer relegation to the Championship.







West Ham are looking to get the deal over the line, but are running out of time and face a battle to agree terms with Bowen, who appears to be in a position of strength.



The forward, with 16 goals to his name in the Championship this season, is out of contract at Hull in the summer, and though the Tigers can extend it by another 12 months, is likely to be sold if he does not pen a new deal.





Bowen has admirers elsewhere, with Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce a big fan of his talents.

