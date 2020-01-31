Jarrod Bowen Completes West Ham Medical, Move On Track Despite Newcastle Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Jarrod Bowen has completed his medical at West Ham United and despite a late link with Newcastle United should become a Hammers player this evening, according to talkSPORT.



West Ham had a bid accepted by Hull City on Friday, made up of an initial fee of £14m plus a further £8m in add-ons, taking the total price to £22m.













The Tigers granted Bowen permission to head to West Ham for talks and a medical, but it soon was claimed that discussions had stalled as the Hammers did not want to meet his wage demands.



It was then claimed Bowen preferred a move to Newcastle over West Ham.





The forward's move to the London Stadium is on track though and he has now completed his medical with West Ham.







Bowen is expected to put the finishing touches to the move before the transfer window slams shut this evening at 11pm.



The forward has scored 16 goals in the Championship for Hull this season and was linked with a host of clubs, in both the Premier League and the Championship.





West Ham look to have won the race for his services though and will hope Bowen can aid them in their battle against the drop.

