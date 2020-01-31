Jarrod Bowen Prefers Newcastle United Move Over West Ham As Talks Continue

Follow @insidefutbol





Jarrod Bowen would prefer to join Newcastle United over West Ham United, according to The Athletic, but the Magpies have not been in touch with Hull City yet.



Hull have agreed a fee to sell Bowen to West Ham and the forward has been holding talks with David Moyes' Premier League strugglers.













Wages are proving to be a sticking point as Bowen wants a salary to the tune of £60,000 a week, which West Ham are yet to meet. It is claimed both parties are some way apart, but talks are continuing.



In a further complication, Bowen would prefer to join Newcastle ahead of West Ham.





While Steve Bruce is an admirer of Bowen, there has been no contact between Newcastle and Hull.







The stage could be set for a late raid from the Magpies though, if they are willing to seek to agree a fee with Hull for Bowen.



The 23-year-old is out of contract at Hull in the summer, but the Tigers do have an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months which they would be expected to trigger if he does not move today.





Crystal Palace also came in for Bowen, but their offer was on the basis of a loan with a view to a permanent deal.

