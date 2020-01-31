Late Tottenham Swoop Can’t Be Ruled Out, Daniel Levy Likely To Work To Deadline

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur's chances of landing a striker before the transfer window slams shut this evening cannot be completely discounted, with Daniel Levy likely to be working on deals to the death.



Spurs have been looking to bring in a replacement for the injured Harry Kane and had an offer turned down by Real Sociedad for Willian Jose, while they lost out to Hertha Berlin in the chase for Krzysztof Piatek.













As deadline day dawned it was claimed to be a deal for Olivier Giroud or no striker for Tottenham and Chelsea have now blocked an exit for the Frenchman.



But Tottenham signing a striker cannot be completely ruled out as, according to The Athletic, chairman Levy is likely to be working on deals right through to the deadline.





Tottenham have brought in Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, but still want a striker.







With the clock ticking down on the transfer window however the odds still look against Levy being able to pull a late rabbit out of the hat.



Kane has also recently been seen on the training pitch, carrying out stretching exercises.





As such Tottenham are hopeful that the striker could be back sooner than originally planned.

