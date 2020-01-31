XRegister
X
26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 10:12 GMT

Lazio Sporting Director Flies In For Tottenham Target Olivier Giroud

 




Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is in London in an attempt to push forward the club's interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur. 

Chelsea are ready to let Giroud leave if they manage to sign a replacement and the striker's representatives have already reached an agreement with Lazio.


 



Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tare has arrived in London in an attempt to be on hand to complete a swoop for Giroud quickly if Chelsea give the green light.

However, Giroud is also attracting attention from other clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.
 


Lazio are, according to Inside Futbol sources, wary of competition from Premier League sides for Giroud, who may yet prefer to stay in London.



Any deal though hinges on Chelsea bringing in a replacement.

If the Blues cannot land another striker then they will keep hold of Giroud, with Frank Lampard keen not to leave himself short in attack heading into the season's key months.
 


Giroud meanwhile wants to play regularly ahead of Euro 2020 and is desperate to complete a move away from Chelsea today.
 