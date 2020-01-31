Leeds United Poised To Offload Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Kun Temenuzhkov is close to leaving Elland Road before the transfer window slams shut today, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



The young attacker, who turns out for Leeds Under-23s, has interest from Spain with CF La Nucia claimed to be leading the chase for his signature.













Temenuzhkov, a Bulgaria Under-21 international, has struggled to make an impact at Leeds and the club are prepared to sanction his departure.



The diminutive forward has made one senior appearance for Leeds, playing in an FA Cup tie against QPR last year.





He has enjoyed regular game time with Leeds at Under-23 level and will bid to take the next step forward in his development in Spain.







The youngster spent time in the youth ranks at Barcelona before he made the switch to Leeds in 2017.



Leeds were hopeful the Bulgarian would prove a smart piece of business and progress towards the senior side.





Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa though prefers other players to step up from the Under-23s and Temenuzhkov is set to turn 20 years old tomorrow.

