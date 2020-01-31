XRegister
X
26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 00:07 GMT

Leeds United Star Dubs Come-from-behind Win Special

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has termed the Whites' comeback 3-2 win against Millwall special, but hopes they do not have to do it too many times this season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side brought their three-game winless run to an end with a hard-fought win against Millwall at Elland Road on Tuesday night.  


 



Leeds were 2-0 behind at half-time, but a brace from Bamford and a goal from Pablo Hernandez in the second-half sealed the game for the Yorkshire-based club.

Expressing his delight at bagging the three points at Elland Road, Bamford has termed the Whites' comeback win against the Lions special.
 


However, the Englishman is hopeful that Leeds will not have to come back from such situations many more times this season as they look for promotion.



"It's not nice being 2-0 down but to come back from it, I think, is pretty special", Bamford said on LUTV.

"We've shown we can do that quite a lot. Hopefully, we don't have to do it too many more times.
 


"But still, it's a good three points."

With the brace on Tuesday, Bamford has scored his first goal since finding the back of the net in Leeds' 2-1 defeat to Fulham last month.
 