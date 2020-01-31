XRegister
31/01/2020 - 10:53 GMT

Leicester City Looking To Capture Wolves Star

 




Leicester City are trying to complete a deal to sign Ryan Bennett from Wolves. 

Brendan Rodgers wants to reinforce his squad as he aims to wrap up a top four finish and Champions League football for Leicester this season.


 



The Northern Irishman is now looking to Wolves for a signing and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, wants defender Bennett bringing in through the door at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are looking to sign the 29-year-old on a loan deal running until the end of the season.
 


The loan would also contain an option for Leicester to then buy Bennett on a permanent basis.



The centre-back has made just eleven appearances in the Premier League for Wolves this season, spanning 604 minutes of football.

His last league involvement with Nuno's side came at Watford on New Year's Day.
 


It has been claimed Bennett has interest from clubs in the Championship and Scotland, but Leicester would appear to be leading the race.
 