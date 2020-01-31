Manchester United Could Snap Up Odion Ighalo Before Window Shuts

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United could complete the signing of Odion Ighalo before the transfer window closes tonight.



The 30-year-old has appeared on Manchester United's radar as a genuine target towards the dying hours of the transfer window this month.













The Red Devils are desperate to bring in a striker and have been assessing a number of options since having a bid for Joshua King rejected by Bournemouth.



They are focusing in on Ighalo and, according to French magazine France Football, could sign him before the window closes.





The former Watford striker currently plies his trade for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.







He is claimed to be keen to return to Europe and would likely welcome a move to Manchester United.



The deal would be expected to take the form of a loan, especially with so little time left in the transfer window.





Ighalo left Watford to move to China in 2017, completing a switch to Changchun Yatai before then moving on to Shanghai Shenhua.

