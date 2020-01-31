XRegister
31/01/2020 - 15:22 GMT

Manchester United Turn Away From Joshua King

 




Manchester United have started to look at other striking options after cooling their interest in Bournemouth's Joshua King, according to the Bournemouth Echo

The Red Devils are searching high and low for a striker before the transfer window slams shut this evening and had zeroed in on Cherries hitman King.


 



Bournemouth are reluctant to lose King and have already rejected one offer from the Red Devils.

It had been claimed Bournemouth were looking for a replacement and could let King move to Old Trafford, but Manchester United are not waiting.
 


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now cooled their interest in King and are looking at other options.



Manchester United have been linked with a host of strikers so far this month and their search is continuing into the final hours of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United come back in for King before the window slams shut.
 


King came up through the youth ranks at Manchester United and went out on a series of loans before joining Blackburn Rovers on a permanent basis in 2013.
 