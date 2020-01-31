Matej Vydra Left Excited After Steven Gerrard Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has held talks with Burnley striker Matej Vydra, but a deal looks unlikely to happen.



The Scottish giants zeroed in on Vydra as a reinforcement before the transfer window closes and have agreed a deal with Burnley.













However, any deal hinges on Burnley being able to bring in a replacement to then allow Vydra to make the move north of the border and so far the Clarets are yet to find an acceptable option.



Vydra has spoken to Gerrard, according to The Athletic, and the talks left him excited about moving to Rangers.





It seems the Czech Republic marksman will miss out on the move though and remain at Turf Moor, where he has struggled for game time.







Rangers are moving to bring in Florian Kamberi from Hibernian.



Kamberi will add an extra option in attack for Rangers after the news that Jermain Defoe will miss up to five weeks of football through an injury.





All eyes will be on whether the Gers have one more transfer surprise up their sleeve as the deadline approaches.

