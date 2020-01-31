XRegister
31/01/2020 - 14:38 GMT

Newcastle Driving Hard Bargain On Blackburn and Nottingham Forest Target Christian Atsu

 




Newcastle United want clubs interested in signing Christian Atsu on loan to cover his salary in full, according to the Sun

Atsu is attracting interest from Championship sides, with Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest both having been linked with wanting to snap him up.


 



However, Newcastle are driving a hard bargain to sanction a loan exit for the winger before the transfer window slams shut.

They want any interested parties to agree to pick up Atsu's full wage packet and it remains to be seen whether Blackburn or Nottingham Forest will agree to do business on that basis.
 


Atsu has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, chipping in with three assists.



Newcastle have strengthened in the transfer window this month though, bringing in Valentino Lazaro from Inter in a move which may see Atsu's opportunities reduced.

The wide-man has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle since he joined the club.
 


With the clock ticking down on the transfer window it remains to be seen whether he will continue at St James' Park or make a late move.
 