Newcastle United Could Be Forced Back Into Transfer Market If Dwight Gayle Goes

Newcastle United could be pushed into the transfer market to sign a striker if Dwight Gayle leaves today, according to Sky Sports News (07:54).



The Magpies are claimed to be pleased with the business they have done in the window this month, bringing in Valentino Lazaro, Nabil Bentaleb and Danny Rose.













However, they have continued to be linked with strikers and could head back into the market if they sanction an exit for Gayle, who it is claimed might leave today.



Gayle is keen to play regular football and is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship.





He has been most recently linked with Nottingham Forest, who are reportedly preparing a loan plus obligation to buy in the event of promotion offer.







The departure of Gayle would leave Newcastle looking to replace him.



Target Jarrod Bowen is set to join West Ham United after the Hammers agreed a fee with Hull City, but Newcastle have also been linked with Hertha Berlin's Davie Selke.





Selke has asked to leave Hertha Berlin after the Bundesliga side signed Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan.

