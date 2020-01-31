No Late Exit, West Ham To Keep Hold of Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlos Sanchez will not be leaving West Ham United before the transfer window slams shut, according to the Guardian.



The midfielder has been linked with an exit from the London Stadium, with West Ham open to letting the Colombian move on to pastures new.













However, despite being linked with a move away, Sanchez will stay at West Ham until the end of the season, with no deadline-day-beating move materialising for the player.



The 33-year-old has struggled to make an impression at West Ham since joining the club in the summer of 2018.





He has not found favour with new manager David Moyes and featured for 45 minutes in the Hammers' embarrassing FA Cup defeat against West Brom.







Sanchez has made just 17 appearances for West Ham during his time at the club and the jury is out on whether he will add to that figure.



His contract at West Ham is set to expire in the summer.





Sanchez also counts Aston Villa, Valenciennes, Elche and Fiorentina amongst his former clubs.

