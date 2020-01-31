No Ligue 1 Switch For Tottenham Star But Late Move Elsewhere Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





French Ligue 1 side Amiens will not be signing Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.



Amiens have been looking to snap up Wanyama in the dying hours of the January transfer window and were reported to have been given the green light by the player.













A loan move appeared to be on the cards for Wanyama to try to put his career back on track in France, but it is now claimed no deal will happen.



Wanyama will not be joining Amiens, however it is suggested that another move is still possible for the midfielder; and it would be an option abroad.





There could be a twist at the end of the transfer window with Wanyama moving elsewhere, though it remains to be seen to where that will be.







Celtic have held an interest in Wanyama, while there was also interest from Italy.



The transfer window has now slammed shut in Italy, having closed at 7pm UK time, but it remains open in Scotland, running an hour later than England through to midnight.





Wanyama's wages were claimed to be an issue in any Celtic move though.

