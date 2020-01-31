Olivier Giroud Happy To Make Tottenham Hotspur Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Olivier Giroud would be happy to move to Tottenham Hotspur despite him previously having played for Arsenal.



Spurs are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer window slams shut and Giroud has emerged onto their radar.













The striker has several sides keen on securing his services, including Italian giants Lazio, but Chelsea want to bring in a replacement first before allowing him to leave.



If the door is opened for Giroud he would be happy to join Tottenham, according to The Athletic.





The Frenchman previously played for Tottenham's fierce rivals Arsenal, but he would be prepared to sign a deal with Spurs.







Giroud knows he is not in Frank Lampard's plans at Chelsea and is desperate to seal a move away from the Blues before the window closes tonight.



The striker wants to make sure he is playing first team football ahead of Euro 2020.





The clock is ticking though on Chelsea's efforts to bring in a replacement for Giroud and the situation could go to the wire.

