Player Heading To Sheffield Wednesday For Medical After Deal Agreed

Josh Windass is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday to undergo a medical ahead of a move from Wigan Athletic.



The former Rangers attacking midfielder, who had been linked with a return to the Scottish giants this month, has fallen out of favour with Latics boss Paul Cook.













Windass has been open to a move and, according to the Sheffield Star, the Owls have agreed a loan deal for his services with Wigan.



The agreement would see Windass spend the remainder of the season at Hillsborough.





The midfielder is now making his way to Sheffield to undergo a medical with Wednesday.







Sheffield Wednesday will hope that the medical proceeds smoothly and Windass can put pen to paper to his loan contract to reinforce Garry Monk's squad.



Monk's side have lost three of their last six games in all competitions, slipping down to eleventh in the Championship.





Sheffield Wednesday are next in action against Millwall at home on Saturday.

