XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 20:16 GMT

Player Heading To Sheffield Wednesday For Medical After Deal Agreed

 




Josh Windass is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday to undergo a medical ahead of a move from Wigan Athletic.

The former Rangers attacking midfielder, who had been linked with a return to the Scottish giants this month, has fallen out of favour with Latics boss Paul Cook.


 



Windass has been open to a move and, according to the Sheffield Star, the Owls have agreed a loan deal for his services with Wigan.

The agreement would see Windass spend the remainder of the season at Hillsborough.
 


The midfielder is now making his way to Sheffield to undergo a medical with Wednesday.



Sheffield Wednesday will hope that the medical proceeds smoothly and Windass can put pen to paper to his loan contract to reinforce Garry Monk's squad.

Monk's side have lost three of their last six games in all competitions, slipping down to eleventh in the Championship.
 


Sheffield Wednesday are next in action against Millwall at home on Saturday.
 