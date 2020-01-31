XRegister
26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 17:45 GMT

Rangers Could Sign Further Player Beyond Florian Kamberi

 




Rangers could add another player beyond Florian Kamberi to their squad before the transfer window closes this evening, according to Radio Clyde

The Gers have been looking to sign a striker and appear likely to snap up Kamberi from Hibernian with Burnley struggling to find a replacement for Matej Vydra.


 



Vydra would have joined Rangers on a loan deal from Burnley, with the two clubs agreeing terms, but the deal being dependent on whether the Clarets could sign a replacement.

Kamberi is discussing terms with Rangers, but beyond the striker there could be another fresh face at Ibrox this evening.
 


Rangers appear to be in the market for another player before the window closes.



It is unclear who Rangers might have on their radar, but the clock is ticking down on the transfer window.

Clubs in Scotland have an hour longer than their English counterparts to do deals, with the window in Scotland open until midnight.
 


Rangers are due to be without striker Jermain Defoe for up to five weeks and Gerrard wants to bolster his options.
 