Rangers Have Been My Dream – Florian Kamberi Delights At Move

Rangers have completed the signing of Florian Kamberi on loan from Hibernian, with the Swiss striker explaining joining the Gers is a dream come true.



Steven Gerrard saw his striking options cut by an injury suffered by Jermain Defoe, ruling out the experienced marksman for up to five weeks.











Rangers zeroed in on Easter Road for a solution and have completed a loan deal for Kamberi, taking the 24-year-old to Ibrox on a loan deal running until the end of the season.



The striker has wasted no time in expressing his delight and told Rangers TV: "I am very excited.



🆕 BEHIND THE SCENES: Florian Kamberi joins #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/FF4MNOb895 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020



"Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very, very happy man", the striker added.







Gerrard has hailed the arrival of Kamberi and insists he knows what the striker can add to his team.



"We’ve watched him for some time and know what he can bring to the group", Gerrard said.





While Kamberi has arrived at Rangers on loan from Hibernian, midfielder Greg Docherty has moved the other way, linking up with Jack Ross' men on a loan deal.

