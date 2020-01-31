Rangers Hopeful of Tying Up Matej Vydra Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have made a move to snap up Burnley striker Matej Vydra before the transfer window closes.



The Czech Republic goal-getter is out of favour at Turf Moor and has been linked with an exit from the Premier League side this month.













Rangers have now made a move for Vydra and, according to STV, are hopeful of completing a six-month loan deal to take him to Ibrox.



Vydra has made just nine appearances for Burnley this season, but Rangers signing the 27-year-old would still be seen as a coup.





The Gers have slapped in an enquiry for Hibernian attacker Florian Kamberi, however, it is claimed that Vydra tops the list of targets at Ibrox.







The Scottish giants will be looking to press the accelerator on the deal to take Vydra to Glasgow before the transfer window slams shut.



Vydra has regularly scored goals in the English Championship, managing 65 in 187 appearances in the second tier in England.





By the time a loan deal ends in the summer, Vydra would have just a year remaining on his Burnley contract.

