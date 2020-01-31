Rangers Star Delighted Fans Taking Notice of Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers full-back Borna Barisic has conceded that last season was not his best, but this year he is happy to see the fans take notice of his progress as a player.



The 27-year-old put pen-to-paper to a new contract at the club on Thursday and is set to stay at Ibrox until at least the summer of 2024.













The Croatian signed for the Scottish club in the summer last year from NK Osijek, but saw his appearances being curtailed due to injuries.



Reflecting on his time at the club, Barisic said that the first season was not his best, not only because of the injuries, but also because of a slowdown in form.





But this year, the full-back insists, he is happy to see the fans recognise his contribution, even going on to compose a song for him.







“Last season was a really hard time for me, even when I played I didn’t play well and I was very unhappy because I knew I could play a lot better", Barisic told his club's official site.



“I was injured and physically not at the level I could be at or needed to be. I was unhappy but now I am happy they recognise my progress.”





Barisic has managed 18 Premiership appearances for Rangers already this term, scoring two goals and setting up eight more for his team-mates.

