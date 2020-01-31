Rangers Target Heads To Gers’ Training Ground For Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Hibernian have granted striker Florian Kamberi permission to hold talks with Rangers, according to BBC Scotland.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers are desperate to land a new striker before the transfer window slams shut and have been trying to loan Matej Vydra from Burnley.













Burnley want to bring in a replacement before letting him go though, something which makes the deal less likely to happen, and Kamberi is another option for Rangers.



The Gers have now been given permission to start speaking to Kamberi, with the Swiss told to travel to Rangers' training base.





However, Rangers have yet to agree a deal with Hibernian for the striker.







The Ibrox outfit will have to move quickly to get a deal over the line before the transfer window slams shut this evening at midnight for Scottish clubs.



It is claimed they are confident of being able to sign a striker.





Rangers recently lost Jermain Defoe to injury and he is tipped to miss up to five weeks of action with a calf injury.

