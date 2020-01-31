XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 12:50 GMT

Saint-Etienne Coach Comments On Harold Moukoudi’s Middlesbrough Move

 




Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel has insisted that a move to Middlesbrough for centre-back Harold Moukoudi is not yet done and dusted. 

The defender has been linked with a loan move to the English Championship side ahead of the closure of the January transfer window.


 



Puel has commented on the potential move at his pre-Metz press conference and insists that the deal is not yet completed.

"It is not yet done for Harold Moukoudi at Middlesbrough", Puel said.
 


"No other departures or arrivals are planned before this evening", he added, providing an update on Saint-Etienne's transfer business before the window slams shut.



Moukoudi, 22, has struggled for game time under Puel this season, turning out in just eleven Ligue 1 games.

He came close to joining Aston Villa while at Le Havre, but eventually made the move to Saint-Etienne, and was rated as a top defensive talent.
 


The central defender has been capped by France at multiple youth levels, up to the Under-20s.
 