Saint-Etienne Coach Comments On Harold Moukoudi’s Middlesbrough Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel has insisted that a move to Middlesbrough for centre-back Harold Moukoudi is not yet done and dusted.



The defender has been linked with a loan move to the English Championship side ahead of the closure of the January transfer window.













Puel has commented on the potential move at his pre-Metz press conference and insists that the deal is not yet completed.



"It is not yet done for Harold Moukoudi at Middlesbrough", Puel said.



#Mercato #ASSE : « Ce n’est pas encore fait pour Harold #Moukoudi à Middlesbrough », indique Claude #Puel en conférence de presse. « Pas d’autres départs ni arrivées sont prévues avant ce soir ». #L1 pic.twitter.com/fy9jXTrjWb — Macky Diong (@MackyDIONG) January 31, 2020



"No other departures or arrivals are planned before this evening", he added, providing an update on Saint-Etienne's transfer business before the window slams shut.







Moukoudi, 22, has struggled for game time under Puel this season, turning out in just eleven Ligue 1 games.



He came close to joining Aston Villa while at Le Havre, but eventually made the move to Saint-Etienne, and was rated as a top defensive talent.





The central defender has been capped by France at multiple youth levels, up to the Under-20s.

