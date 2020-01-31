XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 09:07 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday Keen On Rangers Linked Josh Windass

 




Sheffield Wednesday are looking to get a deal done today for Josh Windass, who has been linked with a possible return to Rangers, according to Sky Sports News

Windass has been linked with an exit from Wigan Athletic before the transfer window slams shut this evening.


 



Wigan signed Windass from Scottish giants Rangers and he has been linked with a potential return to the Ibrox club; though there has yet to be contact.

Windass has interest from the Championship on deadline day and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in taking him to Hillsborough before the window closes.
 


Garry Monk wants to strengthen his options and has zeroed in on Windass as a potential recruit.



The clock is ticking down on any attempts to push a deal over the line though and Sheffield Wednesday will need to move quickly.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will look to become involved in the race to sign Windass.
 


The attacking midfielder has made just 15 appearances in the Championship for Wigan so far this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions.
 