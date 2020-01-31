Sheffield Wednesday Keen On Rangers Linked Josh Windass

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday are looking to get a deal done today for Josh Windass, who has been linked with a possible return to Rangers, according to Sky Sports News.



Windass has been linked with an exit from Wigan Athletic before the transfer window slams shut this evening.













Wigan signed Windass from Scottish giants Rangers and he has been linked with a potential return to the Ibrox club; though there has yet to be contact.



Windass has interest from the Championship on deadline day and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in taking him to Hillsborough before the window closes.





Garry Monk wants to strengthen his options and has zeroed in on Windass as a potential recruit.







The clock is ticking down on any attempts to push a deal over the line though and Sheffield Wednesday will need to move quickly.



It remains to be seen if Rangers will look to become involved in the race to sign Windass.





The attacking midfielder has made just 15 appearances in the Championship for Wigan so far this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions.

