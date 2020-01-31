Stoke City Move For Championship Star Dubbed Almost Done

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Brunt's move to Stoke City from West Brom is almost complete, with the Baggies legend looking likely to have played his last game for the club.



The winger is keen to make the move to Stoke and link up with Michael O'Neill as he looks to play on a regular basis over the remaining months of the season.













Brunt's move to Stoke has been described as almost done, according to The Athletic, as he prepares to bring down the curtain on a West Brom spell which has taken in 13 years and 418 appearances.



West Brom may want to bring in a replacement before finally signing off Brunt's exit, but the 35-year-old's time at the Hawthorns looks to be drawing to a close.





Brunt will link up with a Stoke side still battling against relegation from the Championship.







O'Neill has pulled the Potters up to two places and five points above the drop zone and will be keen to be able to call on Brunt's experience over the coming months.



Brunt joined West Brom in 2007 from Sheffield Wednesday and played for the Baggies in the Premier League.





He made 65 appearances at international level with Northern Ireland.

