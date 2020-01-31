XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 09:36 GMT

Sunderland Pull Plug On Striker Swoop

 




Sunderland's loan move for former Liverpool starlet and Fiorentina striker Bobby Duncan is off after the Black Cats pulled the plug on the deal, according to The Athletic.

It emerged on Thursday that League One club Sunderland had made a shock move for Duncan, who forced his way out of Liverpool to join Fiorentina in the summer.  


 



The Black Cats and Serie A club Fiorentina were understood to have held positive talks over a potential loan move for the 18-year-old in the recent days.

The teenage centre-forward was expected to sign for the Wearside-based club on loan until the end of the season before the transfer window slams shut later today.
 


However, the loan move is now off after Sunderland pulled the plug on the deal.



It is understood that Phil Parkinson's side have decided not to further pursue Duncan after changing their mind.

The former Liverpool youngster, who is keen on moving away from Fiorentina in search of first-team playing time, has attracted interest from several clubs.
 


However, his representatives will need to work quickly to find a solution on deadline day.
 