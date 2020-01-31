Sunderland Pull Plug On Striker Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland's loan move for former Liverpool starlet and Fiorentina striker Bobby Duncan is off after the Black Cats pulled the plug on the deal, according to The Athletic.



It emerged on Thursday that League One club Sunderland had made a shock move for Duncan, who forced his way out of Liverpool to join Fiorentina in the summer.













The Black Cats and Serie A club Fiorentina were understood to have held positive talks over a potential loan move for the 18-year-old in the recent days.



The teenage centre-forward was expected to sign for the Wearside-based club on loan until the end of the season before the transfer window slams shut later today.





However, the loan move is now off after Sunderland pulled the plug on the deal.







It is understood that Phil Parkinson's side have decided not to further pursue Duncan after changing their mind.



The former Liverpool youngster, who is keen on moving away from Fiorentina in search of first-team playing time, has attracted interest from several clubs.





However, his representatives will need to work quickly to find a solution on deadline day.

