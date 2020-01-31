XRegister
26 October 2019

31/01/2020 - 12:04 GMT

Sunderland Set To Snap Up 24-Year-Old

 




Sunderland are set to snap up Swansea City full-back Declan John on loan for the rest of the season, according to BBC Sport Wales (11:33)

Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson wants to add to his options before the transfer window shuts and the club lost the services of left-back Laurens De Bock earlier this month.


 



De Bock had been on loan at Sunderland from Leeds United, but the defender was keen to move closer to Belgium and joined ADO Den Haag.

Now Sunderland are set to snap up 24-year-old John on a loan deal which will run until the summer.
 


John, who has been out of favour at the Liberty Stadium, will be looking to play regular football at Sunderland and help the club's League One promotion push.



The left-back has made five appearances for Swansea so far this season, with only one of those coming in the Championship.

Sunderland currently sit fifth in the Championship table with 45 points from their 27 games after an upturn in form under Parkinson.
 


It remains to be seen if John could make his Sunderland debut on Saturday at Portsmouth.
 