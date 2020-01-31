Sunderland Sitting On Offer For 28-Year-Old From League One Rivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Oxford United have made a bid to sign Will Grigg on loan from Sunderland, according to the Sun.



Grigg, 28, has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light this month, but as the clock ticks down on the transfer window is still on Sunderland's books.













Oxford are trying to snap up Griggs in a deadline-beating move and have put in a loan offer for the striker.



Sunderland are yet to accept the proposal though and it is unclear whether they will as they may view Oxford as potential promotion rivals that they do not want to strengthen by sanctioning a departure for Grigg.





Oxford sit three places and four points behind the Black Cats in the League One standings.







Grigg has scored just once in League One for Sunderland this season, but Oxford believe he can rediscover his touch in new surroundings.



He clocked 71 minutes against Oxford in a 1-1 draw for Sunderland at the start of this season.





Grigg, who has scored over 100 goals at League One level, is under contract at Sunderland until 2022.

