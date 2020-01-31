XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/01/2020 - 21:05 GMT

Sunderland Sitting On Offer For 28-Year-Old From League One Rivals

 




Oxford United have made a bid to sign Will Grigg on loan from Sunderland, according to the Sun.

Grigg, 28, has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light this month, but as the clock ticks down on the transfer window is still on Sunderland's books.


 



Oxford are trying to snap up Griggs in a deadline-beating move and have put in a loan offer for the striker.

Sunderland are yet to accept the proposal though and it is unclear whether they will as they may view Oxford as potential promotion rivals that they do not want to strengthen by sanctioning a departure for Grigg.
 


Oxford sit three places and four points behind the Black Cats in the League One standings.



Grigg has scored just once in League One for Sunderland this season, but Oxford believe he can rediscover his touch in new surroundings.

He clocked 71 minutes against Oxford in a 1-1 draw for Sunderland at the start of this season.
 


Grigg, who has scored over 100 goals at League One level, is under contract at Sunderland until 2022.
 