This Is What He Told Me About Rangers – Ianis Hagi On Gheorghe’s Words

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Ianis Hagi has revealed that his father and former Barcelona star Gheorghe Hagi spoke highly of the Gers ahead of his move to Ibrox.



The Scottish giants have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Romanian midfielder Hagi from Genk on loan until the end of the season, with a right to buy.













The attacking midfielder is the son of Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi, who played against the Gers on three occasions in his career.



Hagi has revealed that his father told him about the size of Rangers, the history of the club and the incredible fans ahead of his move to Ibrox.





The new Light Blues star also insisted that his surname motivates him to push harder and believes he has inherited ambition from his father.







“I have this name and it is an everyday motivation for me to work and try to push myself as hard as possible", Hagi told Rangers TV.



“Even though I was born with this pressure I got used to it and it really helps me, it gives me the right adrenaline every day and every game just to be better.





“Other people can speak about whether we are comparable but one quality I have inherited from him would be ambition.



"I am an ambitious guy who will always try to fight, work every day and get better.



“He told me he scored against Rangers! He told me it is a club with great history, great fans and that the fans are incredible.



"I am looking forward to playing for these colours and especially to meet with the fans.”



While Hagi has arrived on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, Rangers have the option to make the move permanent in the summer for a fee of around €5m.

