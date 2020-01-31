This Is Why Sunderland Move Suits Me – Black Cats New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Sunderland signing Declan John is full of belief that the way Phil Parkinson wants to play football at the Stadium of Light will suit him down to the ground.



The 24-year-old secured a loan move to the League One club on deadline day, arriving from Swansea City and becoming manager Parkinson's fourth signing of the January transfer window.













The full-back started his career at Cardiff City and spent time away on loan before signing on a loan basis for Scottish giants Rangers.



Rangers signed John permanently, but then sold him eight months later, with the defender returning to Wales to link up with Swansea City.





John had struggled for playing time with Swansea this term, but has now dropped down to League One with Sunderland and is delighted with the move, feeling it makes perfect sense.







“I’m delighted to get the deal done and to have joined a club of such stature", John said to his new club's official site.



"Sunderland has a rich history and the fan base speaks for itself. When a club like this comes calling, you don’t say no.





“I’m looking forward to working under the manager and I believe it’s a system that will suit me down to the ground.



"I want to play as many games as possible and help the club have a successful season.”



Sunderland are looking to earn promotion to the Championship at the end of the season after missing out narrowly last term.

